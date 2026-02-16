Russia’s Krylova through to semis of 2026 Olympics in women’s 1,000m short track

MILAN, February 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Alyona Krylova has advanced to the semifinal round of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in women’s speed skating 1,000-meter discipline despite her unfortunate collision with Chinese athlete Zhang Chutong on Monday during the quarterfinal runs.

In the course of the second quarterfinal run, the Russian athlete crashed, unable to finish her attempt. However, after the run had been completed the judges watched the replay of the race and disqualified the Chinese athlete, finding her responsible for the collision with Krylova, who will now continue to race for the Olympic medals in the semifinals later in the day.

Krylova, 23, is Russia’s reigning champion in speed skating short track 500-and 1,000-meter disciplines as well as a multiple-time winner of Russia Cups.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus have been cleared to participate in the 2026 Winter Games under a neutral designation, which prohibits the display of national flags and anthems.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games are taking place in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, from February 6-22, 2026. Thirteen Russian athletes are competing under a neutral status in figure skating, speed skating, short track, freestyle skiing, cross-country skiing, alpine skiing, luge, and ski mountaineering.

Norway currently tops the Overall Medals Standings at the 2026 Winter Games with 26 medals (12 gold, seven silver and seven bronze), followed by host Italy (eight golds, four silver and 10 bronze) and the United States in the 3rd place (5-8-4).