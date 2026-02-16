Russia’s alpine skier Yefimov fails to qualify for men’s slalom finals at 2026 Olympics

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, February 16. /TASS/. Russian alpine skier Semyon Yefimov failed to complete his first run at the men’s slalom competition at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy, disqualifying him from the competition.

Heavy snowfall poured down on the racing course shortly after the start of the event, with only 44 of the slated 96 alpine skiers able to even finish the course without being disqualified.

Russia’s Yefimov, who competed at the 2026 Olympic Games in Italy, was one of the 52 DNF (Did Not Finish) athletes that day.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus have been cleared to participate in the 2026 Winter Games under a neutral designation, which excludes the display of national flags and anthems.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games are taking place in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, from February 6-22, 2026. Thirteen Russian athletes are competing under a neutral status in figure skating, speed skating, short track, freestyle skiing, cross-country skiing, alpine skiing, luge and ski mountaineering.

Yefimov, 29, is Russia’s reigning champion as well as the 2019 FISU Winter Universiade gold medalist in slalom and 2017 Winter Universiade bronze medalists in Super Giant slalom.

Norway currently tops the Overall Medals Standings at the 2026 Winter Games with 26 medals (12 gold, seven silver and seven bronze), followed by host Italy (eight golds, four silver and 10 bronze) and the Netherlands (6-5-1).