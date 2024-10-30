Russian Deputy Foreign Minister met with Chinese Foreign Minister in Beijing

BEIJING, October 30. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing, a TASS correspondent reported.

"China and Russia are comprehensive strategic partners. It is important for us to maintain a close strategic dialogue at various levels and in different areas," Wang Yi stressed.

In turn, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister noted that despite his busy schedule, Chinese Foreign Minister "pays great attention to the development of a comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries". He also conveyed the best wishes of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Wang Yi. "You have met with him five times this year. We hope that these contacts will continue," Rudenko added.