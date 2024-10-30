Israeli attack did no damage to Iranian missile production — top defense official

DUBAI, October 30. /TASS/. The Israeli attack on Iran's military facilities on October 26 did not disrupt the process of missile production, Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh said.

"There have been no problems or disruptions in the process of production of offensive weapons, including missiles," he said. According to the top defense official, Israel's attempt to damage Iran's defensive and offensive potential was unsuccessful.

On Monday, Nasirzadeh said the country had managed to repair all the damage caused to its infrastructure during the latest Israeli attack in the shortest possible time.

On October 26, the Israel Defense Forces said it had struck military sites inside Iran in response to "numerous continuous attacks." The country’s air defense forces said in a statement that damage was limited and air defense systems successfully repelled the main attack.

Iran’s General Staff said that the attack was launched from Iraqi airspace over territory controlled by US forces. The Israeli strikes killed at least four Iranian soldiers and one civilian.

On October 1, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the elite unit of Iran’s armed forces) launched a massive ballistic and hypersonic missile attack against Israel in retaliation for the deaths of top leaders of the Hamas, Hezbollah and IRGC groups. Tehran said that 90% of the missiles successfully hit their designated targets. Israel, in turn, said that Iran had fired some 180 missiles into the country, most of which were intercepted.