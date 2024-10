MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. A building of the Ukrainian General Staff was damaged by blasts in Kiev, former Verkhovna Rada lawmaker Igor Mosiychuk (listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia) said on Wednesday.

"One of the Ukrainian General Staff buildings was hit at night," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The ex-lawmaker gave no other details.

The air alert declared in Kiev overnight to Wednesday lasted about two hours, with blasts reported in the Ukrainian capital.