Around 75 missiles fired at Israel from Lebanon on October 29 — army

TEL AVIV, October 30. /TASS/. The Israeli military on Tuesday detected the around 75 rockets launched by fighters of the Lebanese Shiite organization Hezbollah towards the Jewish state, the army's press service reported.

The army will continue to protect Israel and its people from the threats emanating from the Hezbollah terrorist organization, the statement said.

Meanwhile, at least eight people were killed in an Israeli air strike on a building in the town of Sarafand in southwestern Lebanon (around 60 km south of Beirut), Qatari television channel Al Jazeera reported, citing the Lebanese Health Ministry. Another 21 people were wounded in the shelling, the ministry said.