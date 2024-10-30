Japan anticipates North Korea missile launch or nuclear test

TOKYO, October 30. /TASS/. The Japanese cabinet is monitoring the possibility that North Korea may soon launch missiles, conduct a satellite launch, or carry out a nuclear test, Government Spokesperson Yoshimasa Hayashi stated.

"The [Japanese] government continuously collects and analyzes relevant data," he said in response to inquiries regarding conclusions drawn by South Korean intelligence agencies. However, Hayashi refrained from providing detailed comments on reports from Seoul.

He reiterated Japan’s position, noting that North Korea "may undertake further provocative actions, such as launching various missiles, a satellite, or conducting a nuclear test."

Earlier, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported that, according to military intelligence, North Korea has completed some "internal preparations" at the Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Site. The agency also indicated that preparations for the launch of long-range ballistic missiles, including a space rocket or an intercontinental missile, are nearing completion.

Seoul posits that any intercontinental missile launch could be aimed at testing atmospheric re-entry technology. The military does not rule out that such an event may occur before or after the upcoming US presidential election.