MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to hold a videoconference with the government to discuss the comprehensive development of rural areas and the implementation of the corresponding state program.

The Minister of Agriculture Oksana Lut and the Governor of the Altai Territory Viktor Tomenko will make a report.

In addition, a number of topical issues will be discussed, as is customary at meetings of the head of state with the government.