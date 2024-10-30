Early settlement of Ukrainian conflict does not serve EU interests — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The early settlement of the Ukrainian conflict does not serve the EU interests, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

Commenting on EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell's statement that the Ukrainian conflict has taken a back seat after tensions escalated in the Middle East, the diplomat said that it was a heartfelt confession.

"As for the situation around Ukraine and the end of the conflict, I think it is important to keep in mind another heartfelt confession by Borrell. In fact, the EU is doing everything it can to ensure that the hostilities do not stop, but only escalate, deepen and expand. That is why the EU is supplying arms, allocating money [to Kiev] and training Ukrainian militants," she pointed out. "An early end to the Ukrainian conflict does not serve the interests of the current leaders of the collective West and their American curators, as Borrell has repeatedly admitted," the diplomat said.

According to the spokeswoman, the West "continues to make profit on the deaths of Ukrainians and the destruction of Ukraine." "They continue to steal our assets. They solve their own problems at the cost of others. Which, by the way, is in the tradition of colonialism and neocolonialism," Zakharova concluded.