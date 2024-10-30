Norway actively militarizing against Russia, Foreign Ministry says

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The Norwegian authorities are actively militarizing against Russia, exacerbating tensions in the Arctic and transforming the region into a military ground for NATO, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated.

"Regrettably, in recent years, Norway has firmly positioned itself among the states hostile to Russia, contributing to the escalating confrontation in the Arctic. Oslo is heavily involved in the militarization of the North and its conversion into a NATO military zone under the guidance of its so-called main allies," she remarked.

Zakharova highlighted that the Norwegian Armed Forces are undergoing rapid modernization and that the military budget is significantly increasing.

She pointed out that the Norwegian authorities are abandoning their policy of not deploying permanent military bases during peacetime.

"They are systematically paving the way for the complete removal of their self-imposed restrictions on conducting military exercises with allies in the northern regions, which are in close proximity to Russia's borders," she noted.

The diplomat emphasized that Norway has effectively become a base for NATO troops to conduct combat training in Arctic conditions.

"They are clear about their target - it’s us [Russia]," Zakharova stated.

In this context, she referenced NATO’s Nordic Response 2024 exercise, which took place in March across northern Norway, Sweden, and Finland. Zakharova underscored that Oslo has traditionally shifted the blame for its militaristic ambitions onto Russia, thereby discrediting their shared historical heritage.