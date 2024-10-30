US Department of Commerce introduces export restrictions against 40 entities

WASHINGTON, October 30. /TASS/. The US Department of Commerce introduced export restrictions against more than 40 entities, including from Russia and China, according to information posted in the Federal Register - the collection of official documents of the American government.

According to the statement, restrictive measures were introduced against thirteen entities from Russia, eleven ones from China, five from India, two from Malaysia, one from Singapore and fourteen from Turkey.

US authorities allege that they acted against the national security and foreign policy interests of the United States.