MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 350 servicemen and 25 armored vehicles over the past day in the Kursk area, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

In total, the enemy has lost more than 28,300 servicemen since the fighting began in the region.

Investigators launched a criminal investigation against Ukrainian soldiers, who shelled a historic estate in the Kursk Region, the Russian Investigative Committee’s press service reported.

TASS has gathered the key news about the unfolding situation.

Operation to neutralize Ukrainian forces

- Russia’s Battlegroup North repelled eight enemy counterattacks towards the settlements of Daryino, Nizhny Klin, Nikolayevo-Daryino, Novoivanovka and Plekhovo.

- They also struck formations of 10 Ukrainian brigades in the areas of the settlements of Aleksandriya, Viktorovka, Guyevo, Daryino, Kazachya Loknya, Kolmakov, Kruglenkoye, Lebedevka, Leonidovo, Martynovka, Mikhailovka, Nikolayevo-Daryino, Nikolsky, Novoivanovka, Novy Put, Plekhovo, Sverdlikovo, Cherkasskoye Porechnoye and Yuzhny.

- Russian tactical aircraft and artillery hit clusters of manpower and equipment of 14 Ukrainian brigades in the Kursk Region.

- Operational/tactical aircraft and missile forces hit amassment areas and enemy reserves in the Sumy Region.

- The operation to destroy Ukrainian forces is ongoing.

Ukraine’s losses

- Over the day, the enemy lost more than 350 servicemen, 25 armored vehicles, including a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, 23 armored fighting vehicles, two mortars, an armored repair and recovery vehicle, as well as 25 motor vehicles.

- Since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk Region, Kiev has lost over 28,300 servicemen, 180 tanks, 101 infantry fighting vehicles, 106 armored personnel carriers, 1,055 armored combat vehicles, 759 motor vehicles, 240 artillery pieces, 40 multiple rocket launchers, including eleven HIMARS and six US-made MLRS.

The case against Ukrainian servicemen

- Investigators launched a criminal investigation against Ukrainian soldiers, who shelled a historic estate in the Kursk Region, the Russian Investigative Committee’s press service reported.

- It has been established that in early October, the Ukrainian armed forces used artillery systems, mortars and multiple rocket launchers to shell the estate of Iosif Viktorov known as the "Palace for the Beloved" in Safronovka in the Korenevsky district.

- The cultural heritage site and buildings located in its territory were damaged; some were partly destroyed.