Prohibition in Russia out of Kremlin's discussions

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The Russian Presidential Administration is not considering reducing the hours for alcohol sales in Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"There is no such discussion in the presidential administration," Peskov said in response to a proposal in the State Duma to gradually reduce alcohol sales to five hours per day and eventually to two. "We have had various experiences in this regard in our country, particularly in the Soviet Union. The experience is very telling and easy to analyze."

Commenting on Vologda Governor Georgy Filimonov's decision to limit the sale of alcoholic beverages to two hours a day, Peskov noted that "this is the regional authorities' prerogative."

Earlier, Vologda media shared a proposed restriction that sparked significant public outcry: it limited alcohol sales to two hours per day on weekdays and prohibited sales on public holidays. The document was later removed from the government portal, and on Tuesday, a revised version was posted, allowing alcohol sales from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on weekdays and during regular hours on weekends and holidays. The restrictions are set to take effect on March 1, 2025. Filimonov explained his initiative as a measure to protect young people.