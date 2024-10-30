US authorizes energy transactions for Russian banks

WASHINGTON, October 30. /TASS/. The United States authorized transactions with a number of Russian banks on operations related to the energy sector, the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Treasury said.

Transactions in this sphere are allowed until April 30, 2025 with the Central Bank of Russia, Sberbank, Alfa-Bank, VTB, the National Clearing Center, Sovcombank, and other entities.

Energy-related transactions are understood as all the transactions related to production, refining, processing, transportation and purchase of oil, oil products, natural gas and other energy resources, such as lumber, coal, uranium in any forms and renewables.