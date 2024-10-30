South Korean defense minister supports sending military experts to Ukraine

WASHINGTON, October 31. /TASS/. South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun has supported a proposal to send a military delegation of analysts and observers to Ukraine in order to monitor the actions of North Korean troops in the event of their emergence in the special military operation zone.

During a conversation with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the South Korean military official said that the country had previously sent observers to study the combat experience in other conflicts.

In his opinion, dispatching observers and analysts to the zone of the Ukraine conflict is an obvious task for the South Korean military.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that strategic cooperation between Russia and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) is not unusual or extraordinary, despite the West’s attempts to demonize it. According to her, those who are intent on peaceful interaction with Russia have nothing to worry about.

Commenting on statements about the purported deployment of North Korean troops to Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that NATO troops have long been directly involved in the Ukrainian conflict.