Russia holds 364 trade missions with countries in Caspian Sea region

ASTRAKHAN, October 30. /TASS/. Russia held 364 trade and economic missions with countries in the Caspian Sea region over the past several years, including more than 200 missions with Kazakhstan, Vice President of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vladimir Padalko said.

"Russia held 204 trade and economic missions over the past two years until September 2024 with Kazakhstan, 24 with Turkmenistan, 53 with Azerbaijan, 83 with Iran. All in all, 364 trade and economic missions [were held]," he said.

The issues of development of the Caspian region play an important role for the global community as it accounts for 12% of energy exports, 7% of global grain exports, and almost 5% of ferrous and non-ferrous supplies, Padalko added.