Radiation levels in Sea of Japan remain normal after Fukushima-1 water discharge

VLADIVOSTOK, October 31. /TASS/. Radiation pollution levels in the Sea of Japan remain within the norm after Japan began discharging treated water from its crippled Fukishima-1 nuclear power plant, the Primorye Region department of Russia’s Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare has told TASS.

"Experts continue to monitor the radiological situation in connection with the 2023 discharge of water from the Fukushima-1 NPP. Thus, 24 samples of sea water were collected in various areas of the Sea of Japan to be examined for tritium contents. In all, 72 seawater samples were examined for the purpose in 2024. The dynamics in tritium levels remains consistent with those of summer 2023," the department’s press service said.

Besides, experts continue to scan Pacific fish for Cesium-137 and Strontium-190. In all, 110 samples were examined this year, and no excessive amounts of these isotopes were detected.

2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster

The nuclear disaster at the Fukushima-1 NPP in 2011 was triggered by an earthquake-induced tsunami that devastated the emergency generators which provide power to cool the reactors. This led to three nuclear meltdowns, hydrogen explosions and a massive release of radioactive material, which contaminated the surrounding area. Plans call for fully decommissioning the nuclear facility by 2050.

There are currently over 1.34 mln tons of water at the NPP. That said, the Japanese government decided to gradually treat and then discharge this water into the sea. The process is expected to take 30 to 40 years. The water is treated through the Advanced Liquid Processing System (ALPS) and is also diluted with seawater but still contains tritium that cannot be removed. The maximum allowable concentration of tritium is 1,500 becquerels per liter, and the measurements that the Japanese officials and IAEA experts take in the ocean confirm that the treated water meets these parameters.

Tokyo’s decision was criticized by a number of countries. China prohibited imports of all seafood from Japan since August 24, when the first phase of water discharge began.