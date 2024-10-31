Russia, DPRK sign agreement on cooperation in digital sphere

SEOUL, October 31. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media and the DPRK Ministry of Information Technologies have signed a cooperation agreement in Pyongyang, the Korean Central News Agency reported on Thursday.

The document, streamlining cooperation in communication technologies and digital development, was signed on October 30, on the sidelines of the 2024 DPRK-Russia IT products exhibition in Pyongyang

After the ceremony, a working meeting was held to discuss its implementation.

Also, on the sidelines of the event, Russian Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Andrey Zarenin met with North Korea’s IT Industry Minister Ju Yong Il.