Time is on Russia's side in Ukraine conflict — chief of Hungarian prime minister's office

BUDAPEST, October 30. /TASS/. The Hungarian government believes that time is on Russia's side in the conflict in Ukraine, the head of the Hungarian Prime Minister's office Gergely Gulyas.

The way he sees it, it is necessary to answer the question on whose side time is in the ongoing hostilities.

"We think it is on Russia's side, so Ukraine should also be interested in peace," Gulyas said. He believes that "any step that does not lead to peace and ceasefire deserves censure."

Gulyas reiterated that Hungary was calling on the parties to the conflict to stop hostilities and negotiate.

He also said Hungary would do everything possible to avoid being drawn into the conflict in Ukraine.

"Under no circumstance will we participate in the Russian-Ukrainian war with soldiers or weapons," said the head of the prime minister's office, who has the rank of a minister in the Hungarian government.