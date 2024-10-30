Bank of Russia releases schedule for key rate decisions in 2025

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia will hold eight meetings of its Board of Directors on the key rate, the regulator said.

The first meeting of the Central Bank’s Board on the key rate will be held on February 14. It will be the base one. The Bank of Russia will release the midterm macroeconomic outlook along with the press release after such base meetings.

In 2025, the regulator will also decide on the key rate on March 21, April 25, June 6, July 25, September 12, October 24, and December 19.

The Central Bank also anticipates posting a summary of discussions on the key rate after each meeting and a comment on the midterm forecast after base meetings of the Board on the key rate.