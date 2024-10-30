At least 34 killed in Israel's air raid on Beqaa Valley in Lebanon — TV

BEIRUT, October 30. /TASS/. Israeli air force warplanes delivered massive strikes on a number of Hezbollah facilities in eastern Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley on Wednesday, killing at least 34 people, the Al Manar television reported citing the Lebanese health ministry.

The deadliest air assault occurred in the town of Sohmor, where at least 15 civilians were killed. Another ten people perished on the Salilbi farm, while six were wounded. Besides, nine residents were killed and two injured in the town of Bednayel.

Earlier in the day, evacuation was ordered from a number of districts in the provincial capital of Baalbek, some 95 km away from the capital of Beirut following a warning from the Israeli army spokesman.

Subsequently, six strikes were delivered on the city, housing a UNESCO World Heritage site - the Baalbek temple complex from the Roman period.

The republic’s Caretaker Minister of Culture Mohammad Mortada condemned the air raid on Baalbek on behalf of the Lebanese government. "Israel must be prevented from destroying ancient world heritage sites in Lebanon," he said.