Trade turnover between Turkmenistan, Russia up 58% in 7M 2024 — official

ASHGABAT, October 30. /TASS/. Mutual trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Russia increased by 58% in value terms in seven months of 2024 year-on-year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said.

"The dynamics of mutual trade between Russia and Turkmenistan is positive. According to data we have, trade turnover increased by 58% in value terms in seven months of this year compared with the same period in 2023. For maintaining the positive dynamics of growth of mutual trade volumes and implementing the potential of such economic cooperation between Russia and Turkmenistan a draft program for economic cooperation between the government of the Russian Federation and the government of Turkmenistan for 2025-2027 has been developed through our countries’ relevant agencies, which is currently at the final stage of its agreement," he said at an extended meeting of co-chairs of the intergovernmental Russian-Turkmen commission on economic cooperation.

The next meeting of the intergovernmental commission is planned at the beginning of next year, Overchuk added. "We plan the meeting of the intergovernmental commission at the beginning of next year, within which we will basically monitor implementation of agreements reached today, concurrently making plans for the future," he told reporters.