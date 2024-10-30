US, allies discuss response options for alleged relocation of DPRK troops to Russia

WASHINGTON, October 30. /TASS/. The United States and its allies discuss response options for the alleged relocation of North Korean troops to Russia, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said, speaking at the joint press conference with his South Korean counterpart Kim Yong-hyun in the Pentagon.

Austin pointed out "unprecedented level of direct military cooperation between Russia and the DPRK," adding that this topic was discussed during the meeting.

"We also discuss how we're going to work together with our allies and partners to respond to this dangerous and destabilizing escalation," he said.

He claimed that there are around 10,000 North Korean soldiers currently in Russia "troops have already moved closer to Ukraine."

"I am increasingly concerned that the Kremlin plans to use these North Korean soldiers to support Russia's combat operations in Russia's Kursk region, near the border with Ukraine," Austin said.

He noted that the United States and South Korea "urge the Kremlin" to change course.

Speaking at the press conference in the wake of the BRICS Summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the satellite images that allegedly prove the presence of North Korean troops in Russia "a serious thing," but noted that NATO servicemen have long been involved in the Ukrainian conflict already. Putin pointed out that the treaty on strategic partnership between Moscow and Pyongyang includes a point on joint defense.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing that the strategic cooperation between Russia and North Korea is neither uncommon nor extraordinary, despite Western attempts to demonize its. She noted that those who aim for a peaceful cooperation with Moscow have nothing to worry about at all.