Russia’s public catering turnover up 8.4% YOY in 9M 2024 — statistics

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The turnover of public catering establishments in Russia gained 8.4% year on year in January - September 2024 to 2.478 trillion rubles ($25.5 bln) in comparable prices, the Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said.

The turnover had an uptick by 7.7% in annual terms to 305.9 bln rubles ($3.15 bln) this September, the statistical agency reported.

The public catering turnover under the Rosstat methodology comprises revenues of restaurants, cafes, bars, and the turnover of certain other business, for example, public catering providers for social institutions or for banquet servicing.