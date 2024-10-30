Global gold demand up 5% in Q3 2024 to 1,300 tons — WGC

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The global gold demand including over-the-counter transactions gained 5% in the third quarter of 2024 year-on-year to 1,313 tons, which is a record high quarterly value, the World Gold Council (WGC) said in a report.

Gold demand excluding over-the-counter transactions was almost flat in the reporting period year-on-year at 1,176.5 tons.

Global investment demand more than doubled in the period to 364 tons, "driven by a shift in demand for gold ETFs primarily from Western investors," the report said. Globally, gold ETFs added 95 tons, marking the first positive quarter since Q1’22.

Central bank buying slowed in Q3 though demand remained robust at 186 tons. Year-to-date central bank demand reached 694 tons, in line with the same period of 2022, the organization said.