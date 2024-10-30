Russian Foreign Ministry raises protest against Finnish Ambassador due to property seizure

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The Ambassador of Finland to Russia Marja Liivala was called to the Russian Foreign Ministry and a strong protest was declared in view of the illegitimate seizure of Russian real properties, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on its website.

"On October 30, Ambassador of Finland to Russia Marja Liivala was called to the Russian Foreign Ministry, with a strong protest declared to her in connection with actions of the Finnish court bailiffs service, which had seized 45 real estate assets owned by the Russian Federation in Finland, including the ones used by the Embassy for official purposes and protected by the diplomatic immunity," the ministry said.

The Russian side demanded from the Finnish side "to reconsider this illegitimate decision, grossly violating provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961, as soon as possible," the ministry added.