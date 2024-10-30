UN General Assembly again calls on US to lift sanctions on Cuba

UNITED NATIONS, October 30. /TASS/. The UN General Assembly has again approved a resolution urging the US to remove economic, commercial and financial restrictions on Cuba, a TASS correspondent reported.

The resolution against the United States’ economic, commercial and financial embargo on Cuba was supported by 187 countries, including Russia. The US and Israel voted against it while Moldova abstained from voting.

The United States severed diplomatic relations with Cuba in 1961 in response to the nationalization of US property on the island, after which it announced a trade and economic embargo. In December 2014, then-President Barack Obama acknowledged that Washington’s previous policy towards Havana was not working and announced a move toward normalizing bilateral relations and easing sanctions. In 2015, the Obama administration announced the removal of Cuba from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism.

The rapprochement between the two countries stalled after Republican Donald Trump took office in January 2017. He tightened travel rules for Americans to the republic and imposed a ban on doing business with organizations controlled by the Cuban military. The Trump administration also reinstated Cuba on the list of states sponsoring terrorism. The Biden administration then said it will review the policy toward Cuba, but has yet to remove the country from the list.