Retaliation against Kiev's strike on special forces university was prompt — Kadyrov

GROZNY, October 30. /TASS/. Drone strikes on the UAV control center of the Ukrainian General Staff in Kiev were in retaliation for the attack on the Russian Special Forces University in Gudermes, the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov has said.

"I said the day before that retaliation for yesterday's attack on the building of the Russian special forces university would follow before long. The retaliation was sent today. At 4:00 a.m. (1:00 a.m. GMT) and at 05:30 a.m. (2:30 a.m. GMT) the Russian Defense Ministry's Air Force hit the unmanned systems control center of the General Staff in Kiev with two Geran drones. It was from this building that the drone that flew to Gudermes on Tuesday was directed," Kadyrov wrote.

There were casualties as a result of the additional strike.

"Today's additional strike turned out to be very effective. According to the Russian Aerospace Force, in intercepted radio messages the Ukrainians mentioned about nine killed and 17 more wounded," he wrote.