EC refuses to begin negotiations on accession to EU with Georgia

BRUSSELS, October 30. /TASS/. The European Commission refused to recommend starting negotiations on accession to the EU with Georgia, demanding a change of Tbilisi’s political course, according to the EC’s 2024 Communication on EU enlargement policy.

"Unless Georgia reverts the current course of action which jeopardises its EU path, and demonstrates tangible efforts to address outstanding concerns and key reforms, the Commission will not be in a position to consider recommending opening negotiations with Georgia," the document says.

The EC recommendation is the key step for beginning of accession negotiations with a candidate state.