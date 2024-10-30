Death toll of floods in Valencia grows to 92

MADRID, October 30. /TASS/. At least 92 people died in Valencia in eastern Spain due to the storm that was accompanied by torrential rains and caused floods, the regional emergency aid service said on its X page. Previously, the media reported 70 victims.

"The preliminary number of victims is 92," the agency said, adding that the identification of victims continues. Three people died in other regions of Spain.

The storm caused numerous incidents and is considered one of the worst natural disasters in the country’s history.

Railway service remains disrupted in the eastern part of Spain, dozens of highway remain blocked. Rescue operations continue, with hundreds of servicemen involved. The authorities declared mourning for the victims from October 31 to November 2.