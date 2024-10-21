Kalashnikov arms producer to deliver Kub kamikaze drones to foreign customer

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Group will deliver Kub kamikaze drones abroad under the first export contract signed by the state arms seller Rosoboronexport with a foreign customer, the Kalashnikov press office reported on Monday.

"The Kalashnikov Group will deliver KUB-E guided munitions to a foreign customer under the first export contract signed between Rosoboronexport and the foreign customer. The drone has quite substantial and successful experience of its combat employment proven in real conditions in the area of the special military operation," the press office said on its Telegram channel.

Kub guided loitering munitions designed to strike enemy armor and manpower have proven their worth in the special military operation in Ukraine. In late 2023, it was reported for the first time that upgraded Kub drones with more powerful warheads had been dispatched to Russian troops.