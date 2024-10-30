Capture of Kruglyakovka in Kharkov Region blocks vital supply route for Ukraine — official

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Having liberated Kruglyakovka in the Kharkov Region, Russia can now block both a vital Ukrainian supply line and access to the right bank of the Oskol River in this part of the front line, Vitaly Ganchev, head of the Kharkov Region military-civilian administration, reported on his Telegram channel.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported about the liberation of the settlement on October 30.

"The capture of Kruglyakovka means the blockage of one of the enemy’s most important transit supply routes. Our enemy can no longer access the right bank of the Oskol River. Russian troops continue their offensive. Little by little, they are closing in on Kypyansk. The hard and relentless efforts of our servicemen are yielding results," Ganchev wrote.

He added that the settlement was liberated by Russia’s Battlegroup West.