Over 3,800 people cross into Syria from Lebanon in past day — Russian military

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. More than 3,800 people entered the Syrian territory from Lebanon in the past 24 hours, the deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, Capt. 1st Rank Oleg Ignasyuk, said.

"Over the past day, 3,801 people from Lebanon crossed the Syrian Arab Republic’s border via the checkpoints of Al-Arida, Al-Jawasiyeh, Al-Dabousiyah, Jisr Qamar and Jdaidet Yabous," he said.

In a separate development, the Russian reconciliation center carried out two humanitarian missions in the settlement of Al-Balouj, distributing 300 sets of food weighting almost 3 metric tons in total.

Besides, the Russian military official reported that three shelling attacks on Syrian troops were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone. As a result, one Syrian serviceman was wounded by mortar fire.

Ignasyuk reported that the Russian reconciliation center registered 14 violations of Syria’s airspace, committed by aircraft of the US-led international coalition over the Al-Tanf zone in the past 24 hours.

In the reported period, the center also registered six violations of the December 9, 2019 deconfliction protocols on the part of the coalition. The incidents were related to drone flights that were not coordinated with the Russian side.