US base in east Syria comes under shelling attack — TV

BEIRUT, October 31. /TASS/. A US military base near the Al Omar oil field in Syria’s eastern Deir ez-Zor province has come under shelling attack, the Al Mayadeen television reported.

Details of the incident are unknown at this point.

Earlier, Syria’s Sham FM radio informed that a blast was heard in the vicinity.

Larger parts of the Syrian provinces of al-Hassakah, Deir ez-Zor, and Raqqa located in the country’s eastern and northeastern parts, are now controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a Kurdish-led coalition backed by the United States. Since 2015, the US command has established nine military bases in this area. In late 2019, Donald Trump, who was the US president at that time, approved a plan, under which several hundreds of US troops were to stay in Syria to control oilfields in the northeast and east of Syria. Damascus condemns the United States’ military presence in its territory as illegal occupation.

Following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip in October 2023, Shiite units have intensified missile and drone attacks on US military bases in Iraq and Syria, demanding that the United States stop offering military assistance to Israel.