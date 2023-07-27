Putin gives helicopter to Zimbabwean president as gift

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has given his Zimbabwean counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa a helicopter as a gift, Zimbabwe's Information Ministry said.

"His Excellency President Putin has given His Excellency President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa a Presidential Helicopter, which will soon be delivered to Zimbabwe," the ministry said on Twitter.

Putin and Mnangagwa had earlier held a meeting on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg.

Zimbabwean Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Frederick Shava previously told TASS that the African country was considering purchasing additional Russian-made helicopters.

The second Russia-Africa summit is taking place at St. Petersburg's Expoforum convention center from July 27-28. An economic and humanitarian forum is running in parallel to the event. Like the previous summit, the upcoming one will be held under the motto For Peace, Security and Development.