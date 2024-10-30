Russia’s GDP growth totals 4% in 9M — ministry

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russia’s GDP growth totaled 4% in January-September 2024 in annual terms, the Economic Development Ministry said in a review on the current situation in the Russian economy.

"According to the Russian Economic Development Ministry’s estimate, GDP growth went up to 2.9% in September 2024 from 2.4% in August. Excluding the seasonal factor growth amounted to half a percent after 0.4% in the previous month. Overall GDP growth totaled 4% in 9M 2024, according to the Russian Economic Development Ministry’s estimate," the review said.

Earlier, the ministry upgraded its GDP growth outlook to 3.9% from 2.8% for 2024 and to 2.5% from 2.3% for 2025.