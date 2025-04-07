Leads of Egypt, Jordan, France insist that Gaza be governed by Palestinian Authority

CAIRO, April 7. /TASS/. The Gaza Strip should be governed by solely the Palestinian Authority, Presidents Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt and Emmanuel Macron of France, and King Abdullah II of Jordan said in a joint declaration after their meeting in Cairo.

"Leaders underlined that governance as well as maintaining order and security in Gaza, as well as in all Palestinian territories, shall come solely under the authority of empowered PA, with strong regional and international support. They expressed their readiness to assist in this prospect, in coordination with partners," the document says.

The three leaders also expressed support for the Gaza reconstruction conference due to be held in Cairo in the near future.

The Arab summit on Palestine on March 4 unilaterally adopted an Egypt-drafted reconstruction plan for Gaza. Under the plan, the Palestinian Authority is to resume control of the Gaza Strip, which is be governed by a special committee of independent specialists during the transitional period. Later, Hamas said that it had already handed over to the Egyptian side a list of candidates for members of this committee.