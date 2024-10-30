Hungary's counterintelligence foils attempt to send weapons to Ukraine

BUDAPEST, October 30. /TASS/. The Hungarian counterintelligence has prevented the shipment of weapons produced in Hungary to Ukraine, the head of the Hungarian prime minister's office, Gergely Gulyas, has told a news briefing.

He confirmed a report by the Magyar Nemzet newspaper that agents of foreign intelligence agencies were trying to arrange for a delivery of weapons from Hungary to the Ukrainian army.

"There was an attempt to use Hungarian manufacturing facilities for this purpose. The Hungarian counterintelligence exposed it and managed to prevent the shipment of weapons produced in Hungary to Ukraine," Gulyas said without elaborating.