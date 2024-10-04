MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. The Kiev regime is training militants from the international Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham terrorist organization banned in Russia in Syria in coordination with the US, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an article, published on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website.

"Vladimir Zelensky's regime, in coordination with the Americans, is training terrorists from Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham in Syria, using new UAV production technologies for combat operations against Russian forces in the republic," the minister said.

Lavrov noted that the Western coalition continues to carry out strikes in Syria, "effectively encouraging the Kiev regime to engage in similar terrorist activities in Russian regions, where civilians and civilian infrastructure are targeted with direct support from the West."

On September 14, the Turkish newspaper Aydinlik claimed to have footage of meetings in Syria between Ukrainians and members of Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, an organization banned in Russia. The newspaper published a photo showing two individuals — one wearing a T-shirt with a trident emblem on the sleeve, and the other dressed in a gray-blue military uniform. The report stated that the images were taken in Idlib and dated back to June of this year.

On September 12, Lavrov said at a roundtable meeting with the heads of diplomatic missions on the Ukrainian issue that Ukrainian intelligence emissaries were actively recruiting Islamist militants in Syria and Africa to carry out terrorist operations. He drew attention to the fact that Ukrainian special services had involved radical Islamists in the preparation and implementation of the terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall.