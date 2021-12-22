Russian parliament approves life sentence for repeat pedophiles

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The lower chamber of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, has approved in the first reading a bill introducing life sentence for previously convicted pedophiles and for those who committed child sex offenses for the first time, but against two or more victims.

The bill envisages the maximum punishment for repeated sexual offenses committed against people aged below 18. Life sentence will also be envisaged for those without previous criminal record, if they committed such crimes "against two or more individuals" or if "the above-mentioned crime was related to another serious or grave crime."

Currently, pedophiles can be sentenced to life only if they have a criminal record and the victim is under 14 years of age.

The Russian Supreme Court had no objections to the bill, initiated by lawmakers of the United Russia party. The government also supported it.