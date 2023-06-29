Bashar Assad's son graduates with honors from Moscow State University — newspaper

TASS, June 29. Syrian President Bashar Assad's son Hafez has graduated with honors from Moscow State University, the governmental newspaper Al-Watan reported on Thursday.

According to its information, the Syrian leader's son studied at the Faculty of Mechanics and Mathematics at Moscow State University and completed his second year of master's studies ahead of schedule. His master's thesis on number theory was written under the guidance of Professor Chubarikov, head of the Department of Mathematical and Computer Methods of Analysis.

Hafez Assad was handed his diploma by the rector of the university, Viktor Sadovnichy, along with other Syrian students who also graduated from MSU.

The newspaper also pointed out that the First Lady of Syria, Asma Assad, took part in the ceremony. She came to Moscow with a delegation at the special invitation of the rector of Moscow State University. After the graduation ceremony, the First Lady of Syria personally met and talked with the rector and the university administration.