Turkey applies to join BRICS — news agency

NEW YORK, September 2. /TASS/. Turkey has applied to join BRICS several months ago, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

According to the news agency, Turkey is trying to strengthen its influence in the world and expand relations with developing countries. In addition, interest in BRICS arose in connection with the lack of progress in joining the European Union and against the backdrop of disagreements with NATO allies.

Bloomberg said that the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan believes that the West is losing its position as the geopolitical center and is interested in developing relations with various players of the multipolar world. According to the news agency, the issue of expanding the association may be considered at the upcoming BRICS summit, which will be held in Kazan on October 22-24.

BRIC was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, and when South Africa joined it in 2011, it became known as BRICS. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia became full members of the association. This year, Russia is chairing the group.