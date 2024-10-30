New US sanctions targeting Russian defense industry, energy sector — Blinken

WASHINGTON, October 30. /TASS/. US authorities introduce sanctions against almost 400 individuals and legal entities for alleged assistance to Russia in carrying the special military operation, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

"This action targets multiple sectors essential to Russia’s war effort," he said.

"As part of today’s actions, the Department of State is targeting sanctions circumvention by parties in multiple third countries, several senior Russian Ministry of Defense officials and defense companies, and those that support the development of Russia’s future energy production and exports," Blinken added.