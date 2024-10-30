Next US president must strive for swiftest truce in Ukraine — Vucic

NEW YORK, October 30. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic thinks that the next US leader must achieve an armistice in the Ukraine conflict in order to conclude it.

"Make a truce as soon as possible," Vucic said in an interview with Bloomberg. "Then there will be ways to reach long-term peace — but make this first step as soon as possible," he added. According to the Serbian leader, ending the fighting would be in the "very best interest of the West."

According to the news agency, during a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin in October, Vucic mentioned the conflict in Ukraine. "All the goals of the special military operation will be fulfilled," the Russian leader told him.

Previously, Putin said that a ceasefire is impossible until "the opposing side agrees to take steps that would be irreversible and acceptable" for Russia.

The United States presidential election is set to be held on November 5. The Democrats were expected to be represented by the current US president, Joe Biden. However, following his poor performance at the June debate with ex-US President Donald Trump, he opted to withdraw from the race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. She was later formally nominated as the party’s presidential candidate at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.