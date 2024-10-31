Kiev announces new plan for second settlement conference

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The Kiev government is drafting a new plan to present during the second conference on Ukrainian settlement, Vladimir Zelensky’s press secretary Sergey Nikiforov said.

"Ukraine is drafting a plan to be unveiled on the outcomes of the first summit of peace. A three-point plan is being prepared during the second summit," he said on Ukrainian TV. "Ukraine is actively cooperating with Global South countries to win their support."

In early October, Zelensky claimed that the second Ukrainian settlement conference will be held in November, although his spokesperson Darya Zarovnaya said two days prior that the conference will not take place.

All of plans, put forward by the Kiev government before, have failed to produce any result. Moscow has repeatedly criticized the so-called peace formula, which is being pushed by Kiev, as unrealistic and pointed to the need to take into account the realities on the ground. Russian President Vladimir Putin listed the conditions for the conflict settlement, including the withdrawal of the Ukrainian armed forces from Donbass and Novorossiya and Kiev’s refusal to join NATO. Moscow also believes all Western sanctions against Russia should be lifted, and Ukraine should commit to a non-aligned and nuclear-free status.

The first Kiev-initiated conference on Ukraine was held in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on June 15-16. Russia was not invited. A number of countries, including China, refrained from attending. None of the BRICS member states upheld the meeting’s final communique. The Russian foreign ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, dismissed the conference as a total failure as she argued that such "get-togethers" did nothing to bring a lasting peace.