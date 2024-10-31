Lebanon hopes for ceasefire ‘in coming hours or days’ — premier

BEIRUT, October 31. /TASS/. The Lebanese government is doing its best to stop the Israeli aggression and protect civilians, hoping to change the situation for the better soon, the country’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati said in an interview with the Al Jadeed television.

"The situation may change for the better soon thanks to mediators’ efforts," he said. "We hope to achieve a ceasefire agreement in the coming hours or days."

He also said he had just held a phone conversation with US Special Presidential Coordinator for Global Infrastructure and Energy Security Amos Hochstein, who is now on his way to Israel.

"Hochstein told me that achieving a positive outcome is possible until November 5," Mikati said.

"The UN Security Council’s Resolution 1701 is our lifeline, because it will bring about long-term stability in the south of Lebanon. Therefore, it needs to be implemented in full," the premier said. "We insist that the Lebanese army take control over southern districts [of Lebanon] immediately after Israeli forces withdraw.".