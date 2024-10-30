Over 1.4 mln privately owned firearms registered in Ukraine

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The National Police of Ukraine has already registered 1.4 million privately owned firearms, Deputy Interior Minister Leonid Timchenko said.

"If we talk about the National Police register, it amounts to over 1,400 firearms," he said on TV. "This is of course a lot of weapons."

According to the official, half of this volume has already been included to the electronic Single firearms registry. He promised that the entire registry will be electronic by June, 2026.

Speaking about the illegal circulation of firearms, the deputy minister admitted that the number of crimes in this area has increased by eight times since early 2022. Previously, the Interior Ministry said that the number of unregistered firearms might stand between 2 and 6 million.