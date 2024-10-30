Hezbollah to agree to ceasefire only on acceptable terms

BEIRUT, October 30. /TASS/. The Lebanon-based Shiite party Hezbollah will withstand Israeli aggression until the Jewish state completely halts combat, new party Secretary General Naim Qassem said in his first video address to the people of Lebanon aired by Al Manar TV channel.

"We will continue fighting until our absolute victory," he said. "Yet, if our adversary stops the war, we will agree to a ceasefire only on the conditions acceptable to us," he added.

The politician stressed that "any talks on the settlement can only be held after a ceasefire."