WASHINGTON, May 6. /TASS/. The US House of Representatives (lower chamber of the US Congress) Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries has not ruled out that the US will have to send troops to the Ukrainian conflict zone in case of Kiev's defeat.

"We can't let Ukraine fall because if it does, then there's a significant likelihood that America will have to get into the conflict — not simply with our money, but with our servicewomen and our servicemen," he said in an interview with CBS television.

Jeffries also pointed out that a pro-Russian faction in the Republican Party is gaining momentum, which he accused of delaying the approval of additional funding for Kiev's military needs. In his view, this faction does not want to support Ukraine and does not believe that Russia is an enemy of the United States. He said that this faction is led by House member Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The US administration has repeatedly said that the United States does not intend to station troops in Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on February 26 that the issue of the possible deployment of Western ground troops in Ukraine was raised at a meeting in Paris attended by representatives of about 20 Western countries. According to him, the participants did not reach a consensus on this issue, but such a scenario cannot be excluded in the future. After the conference, representatives of most of the countries participating in the meeting said that they were not planning to send troops to Ukraine.

Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin said on March 19 that France was already preparing a military contingent to be sent to Ukraine, which would initially amount to about 2,000 people.