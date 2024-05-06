{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Military operation in Ukraine

US may send troops to Ukraine if Kiev defeated, Democratic leader says

The US House of Representatives Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries also pointed out that a pro-Russian faction in the Republican Party is gaining momentum, which he accused of delaying the approval of additional funding for Kiev's military needs

WASHINGTON, May 6. /TASS/. The US House of Representatives (lower chamber of the US Congress) Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries has not ruled out that the US will have to send troops to the Ukrainian conflict zone in case of Kiev's defeat.

"We can't let Ukraine fall because if it does, then there's a significant likelihood that America will have to get into the conflict — not simply with our money, but with our servicewomen and our servicemen," he said in an interview with CBS television.

Jeffries also pointed out that a pro-Russian faction in the Republican Party is gaining momentum, which he accused of delaying the approval of additional funding for Kiev's military needs. In his view, this faction does not want to support Ukraine and does not believe that Russia is an enemy of the United States. He said that this faction is led by House member Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The US administration has repeatedly said that the United States does not intend to station troops in Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on February 26 that the issue of the possible deployment of Western ground troops in Ukraine was raised at a meeting in Paris attended by representatives of about 20 Western countries. According to him, the participants did not reach a consensus on this issue, but such a scenario cannot be excluded in the future. After the conference, representatives of most of the countries participating in the meeting said that they were not planning to send troops to Ukraine.

Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin said on March 19 that France was already preparing a military contingent to be sent to Ukraine, which would initially amount to about 2,000 people.

Tags
UkraineUnited StatesMilitary operation in Ukraine
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Israeli forces face resistance in West Bank raids
According to the Al Jazeera TV channel, the raids took place mainly in the cities of Silwan, Tubas, Tulkarem and Hebron
Read more
Criminal case opened against Zelensky, arrest warrant issued — police database
According to the entry, Zelensky is wanted over a Russian Criminal Code article
Read more
Russia not depending on foreign gas turbines anymore — Rostec
"Two plants were constructed in Crimea and one in the Taman Peninsula - the Udarnaya, which we will launch in full as early as in this year," Sergey Chemezov noted
Read more
Ruling party wins parliamentary election in Togo
Prior to the election, the parliament adopted a new constitution that changes the country's form of state rule from presidential to parliamentary
Read more
Niger says Russia supplied military equipment, humanitarian aid
According to the Tele Sahel TV channel, Russia has sent several instructors as well
Read more
Top UK diplomat knows nothing of repentance, Lavrov says
David Cameron "reiterated his position that British weapons can be used by the Ukrainians to attack any target on Russian territory," the minister emphasized
Read more
NATO wants 'hot war' with Russia which may destroy US, Carlson says
According to the journalist, everything that Washington does shows that it wants this war
Read more
Involvement of US nuclear potential in drills around DRPK affects Russia’s interests
Vasily Nebenzya noted the militarization of the region with direct involvement of Washington and other NATO member states, "located tens of thousands of kilometers away from North Korea"
Read more
Ukraine presumably used US-made Excalibur shell for strike at Tokmak
Ministry of Emergency Situations employees continue to remove the debris
Read more
UAE deliver 400 tons of food to Gaza Strip
UAE has delivered more than 31,000 tons of humanitarian aid, including food and medicine, to the Palestinian enclave since October 2023 when the current spiral of escalation began
Read more
Hamas confirms its readiness to reach ceasefire agreement with Israel
According to Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas delegation has arrived at the current talks "with a positive mood and flexible positions"
Read more
South Korea-Russia relations were not doomed to worsen because of Ukraine, says expert
According to Park Byung-hwan, director of the Eurasian Strategy Research Institute, countries in their relations with each other are not guided by morals, but only pursue state interests
Read more
Chinese President Xi Jinping embarks on European tour to France, Serbia, Hungary
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian stated that these visits would boost global peaceful development
Read more
China to look for ways of settling Ukrainian crisis jointly with France — Xi
Xi arrived on a state visit in France on Sunday
Read more
Press review: Biden losing traction amid student protests and EU's right-wing prospects
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, May 3rd
Read more
Dollar will be worth nothing unless issue of country’s national debt solved, Musk says
Earlier, Vitor Gaspar, director of the International Monetary Fund’s Fiscal Affairs Department, said that the growth of the US national debt spurred side effects across the globe
Read more
Death toll in Israeli army attack on Rafah up to 21
Children were among the victims, Al Jazeera reported
Read more
Russian troops seize Ukrainian T-64 tank near Ugledar in DPR
The Ukrainian crew had the time to leave the vehicle while the tank was evacuated and is currently under repairs
Read more
Holy Fire from Jerusalem delivered to Christ the Saviour Cathedral
The service is conducted by the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill
Read more
Russian troops liberate Ocheretino community in DPR — top brass
The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Avdeyevka area over the past 24 hours amounted to 380 personnel, a US-made Abrams tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, including a US-manufactured Bradley
Read more
Ukrainian authorities talk about negotiations guided by public sentiments — experts
Political researcher Oleg Posternak noted that the authorities constantly carry out sociological public opinion surveys, see the dynamic and adjust their statements in accordance with the poll results
Read more
Swiss conference to be showcase for Zelensky's failed peace plan — Medvedev
"It will allow our armed forces to continue cleaning the territory of Novorossiya from neo-Nazis without interference and without looking back at someone's moronic 'peace initiatives,' and all of us - to carry out meticulous work on the speedy return of our ancestral territories to Russia," Dmitry Medvedev pointed out
Read more
Israeli army detects launch of 40 munitions from Lebanon
In response, the IDF struck the sources of the fire
Read more
Israel ready for pause in fighting to free hostages — Netanyahu
"Israel has been, and still is, ready for a pause in the fighting in order to free our hostages. This is what we did when we freed 124 hostages, and resumed fighting - and this is what we are ready to do today as well," the prime minister’s Office quoted his statement
Read more
Trump develops plan on peaceful resolution in Ukraine — Telegraph
Former US President will not reveal it until the election, the Daily Telegraph reported
Read more
Russian upper house speaker sends Easter congratulations to Patriarch Kirill
Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko noted that this holiday, "which fills millions of hearts with love, hope and faith in the triumph of life, encourages [people to] good deeds," is an integral spiritual component of Russian society, a symbol of its moral strength
Read more
UN stands up for press freedom, spokesman says
A free press provides an invaluable service to ensure that the public is informed and engaged, Stephane Dujarric said
Read more
Russian envoy slams US accusations of Russia’s involvement in cyberattacks on Europe
"According to statistics, the vast majority of computer attacks in the world occur from the territory of the United States," Anatoly Antonov stressed
Read more
Top Turkish diplomat warns about more wars in Gaza if two-state solution is not reached
Turkey has repeatedly stressed that the only way of settling the conflict between Israel and Palestine is to establish an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with the capital city in East Jerusalem
Read more
Military attaches visit trophies exhibition on Poklonnaya Hill
The Russian Defense Ministry opened an exhibition of trophy equipment in front of the Victory Museum on May 1
Read more
Hamas doesn’t want to reach agreement with Israel — Israeli defense minister
According to the minister, the Israeli army is ready to continue combat operations in the entire Gaza Strip, including in Rafah
Read more
Final report on 2019 Aeroflot Superjet 100 crash in Sheremetyevo complete — IAC
The Committee underscored that, during the investigation, all hazard factors are being forwarded to the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya), the designers, the producers and the users of this type of aircraft
Read more
Talks on Gaza in Cairo achieve little progress so far — Hamas spokesman
The indirect talks will resume on May 5
Read more
Al Jazeera to continue covering Gaza conflict despite Israeli ban
The network also said that following searches by Israeli police at its offices in Jerusalem, "the channel went dark"
Read more
Swiss president does not confirm Pope Francis’ participation in meeting on Ukraine
According to the Swiss president, she was received by the pontiff on May 4 and they had "an interesting conversation in a cordial atmosphere"
Read more
Macron denies death of French troops in Ukraine out of fear of protests — SVR head
According to Sergey Naryshkin, the French Army is "visibly concerned" over the growing number of French citizens killed in Ukraine
Read more
Russian troops wipe out German-made IRIS-T air defense system over past day
The Ukrainian army lost over 350 personnel and several items of military hardware in battles with Russian forces in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the ministry reported
Read more
Infrastructure facilities damaged in Ukrainian city of Dnepr
In addition, two enterprises were damaged in Nikopol in the Dnepropetrovsk region
Read more
Russia puts Ukraine’s former top security official, ex-top diplomat on wanted list
The Russian Interior Ministry’s database does not specify the crime of which Alexey Danilov is suspected
Read more
Ukraine lost best fighters near Artyomovsk, retired general says
Sergey Krivonos added that relocation of troops from one direction to another will not solve Ukrainian forces’ problems, and that each fighter should be used according to their specialization
Read more
Xi says hopes his visit to France will help strengthen trust between countries
The two leaders last met in April 2023, when Macron visited China
Read more
Lavrov slams Europe’s striving to isolate Russia as silly
It demonstrates the quality of decisions passed by European politicians in the west of the continent, Russian Foreign Minister said
Read more
Blasts reported in Kharkov
An air raid alert has been declared in the Kharkov Region
Read more
Our Lady of Kazan icon transferred to Moscow’s Christ the Savior Cathedral
On November 4, 2023, when Russia celebrated National Unity Day, the patriarch declared that the oldest copy of the Our Lady of Kazan icon, which was believed lost, had been found
Read more
Russia not to take part in any events on 'Zelensky's formula' — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova emphasized that Switzerland cannot serve as a platform for a settlement dialogue
Read more
‘Peace formula’ on Ukraine to succeed if West halts arms supplies — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted remarks by Josep Borrell who asserted that without Western arms supplies Kiev would capitulate in two weeks
Read more
Kenya flood death toll reaches 228
The situation is expected to worsen in lowland and coastal areas, and landslides and mudslides may also occur in areas with steep slopes and ravines, the country's Interior Ministry said
Read more
Russian mortars destroy Ukrainian stronghold in Donetsk area — top brass
After the first round, the drone operator made an adjustment, followed by the second and third rounds, and the target was hit, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
Kremlin vows to resolve situation with Turkish Airlines refusing service to Russians
Russia has "very constructive and friendly relations" with Turkey, Dmitry Peskov stressed
Read more
Patriarch Kirill thanks Putin for supporting Orthodox Church endeavors
In his congratulatory message to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, the patriarch also expressed the hope that their interaction would continue to promote the ideals of mercy and love in people's lives, and would contribute to peace and harmony in society
Read more
Sending NATO troops to Ukraine to lead to dangerous escalation — top UK diplomat
David Cameron opined that Ukraine's defeat in a conflict with Russia would create a "very dangerous future" because it would signal to China and Iran that aggression against their neighbors is acceptable
Read more
Russia’s Rublev wins 2024 Madrid Open title
Russian tennis star has defeated Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime
Read more
Ukrainians trying to leave country into Moldova — border guard service
Andrey Demchenko from the State Border Guard Service added that the border guard service is trying to thwart such escape attempts in cooperation with Moldovan counterparts
Read more
FSB eliminates Ukrainian saboteur who arrived in Russia from Lithuania
The saboteur was caught emptying yet another cache full of weapons outside Gatchina in the Leningrad Region which he was planning to use in an attack at a fuel depot in the Tosno District in the same region
Read more
Any aggression against Crimea to be met with crushing retaliation — Russian MFA
In recent days, Maria Zakharova continued, Ukrainian forces "have been seen using several US-made ATACMS long-range missiles, which were secretly received a month ago, against Crimea"
Read more
After drone attack on Kremlin Russia has no choice but to eliminate Zelensky — Medvedev
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, according to Dmitry Medvedev, "is not even needed for signing an instrument of unconditional surrender"
Read more
Russian missile cruiser Varyag enters Mediterranean Sea
The ship's crew continues to fulfill the mission it was given for the long-range voyage
Read more
Russia adds another former Ukrainian minister to its wanted list
The Russian Interior Ministry’s database does not specify under which article Yury Stets is wanted
Read more
Air raid warning issued in four Ukrainian regions
Sirens are on in the Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, Sumy and Kharkov regions
Read more
At least 20 missiles fired by Hamas, Hezbollah at Israel, several people hurt — media
The Israel Defense Forces confirmed reports about the shelling attack on Kerem Shalom
Read more
Cuba opts to scrap visa regime for Chinese nationals, says Cuban tourism minister
Juan Carlos Garcia Granda announced this decision in view of the fact that China will be the guest of honor during the next International Tourism Fair
Read more
Lavrov characterizes Europe's economic problems due to US pressure as ‘monstrous’
Using Germany as an example, the minister recalled that the prosperity of the European industrial complex is largely based on Russian energy resources
Read more
US, Britain, Ukraine behind Crocus City Hall attack — FSB chief
Alexander Bortnikov believes that Ukraine has been trying to prove it is capable enough
Read more
Estonian prime minister declared wanted for desecration of historical memory — Kremlin
Earlier, Estonia’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and Secretary of State Taimar Peterkop, as well as Lithuanian Culture Minister Simonas Kairys appeared on the wanted list of the Russian Interior Ministry
Read more
Algeria requests UNSC session on mass graves in Gaza — source
Earlier UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for an independent investigation into the tragedy
Read more
Abramovich not taking part in distribution of Chelsea FC sale funds — press office
"After the club was sold, the money was not transferred to Abramovich’s account, and has since remained at the disposal of the British authorities," Russian businessman's press office says
Read more
Al Jazeera Media Network condemns ban on its operation in Israel
The Israeli government earlier made a decision to shut down the Al Jazeera television channel in the country
Read more
Shiite units clam to have attacked Israel’s Haifa
Israel neither confirmed nor refuted this information
Read more
France preparing contingent of 2,000 troops to be sent to Ukraine — intelligence chief
According to Sergey Naryshkin, the French military "fears that such a large military unit cannot be transferred and stationed in Ukraine unnoticed"
Read more
Russian forces carry out 25 group strikes at energy, military industrial facilities
The Russian Defense Ministry noted that the strikes also hit temporary deployment locations of Ukrainian neo-Nazi militias and foreign mercenaries, as well as concentrations of military vehicles
Read more
Czech government officially recalls ambassador from Russia — news agency
The foreign minister also said that Jan Ondrejka will not take part in the upcoming inauguration of Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 7, citing the current state of bilateral relations
Read more
Ukrainian president loses one-third of Telegram subscribers
According to TGStat, 10,372 people unsubscribed from the channel in the past week
Read more
Russia puts former former Ukrainian Interior Minister on wanted list
The Russian Interior Ministry’s database does not specify under which article Arsen Avakov is wanted
Read more
Russia urges partners not to take part in conference on Ukraine in Switzerland — diplomat
Bern had invited more than 160 delegations to the conference on Ukraine
Read more
Putin congratulates Orthodox Christians on Easter Sunday
Russian President also emphasized the "constructive, productive activity of the Russian Orthodox Church and other Christian confessions" that preserve Russia's historical, cultural and spiritual heritage
Read more
US confirms Russian troops enter US base in Niger
News of the Russian deployment to the airbase follows after Niger’s military rulers told Washington in March that it must withdraw the nearly 1,000 US military personnel stationed in the country
Read more
Russia launches production of smartphones with protection against data leakage
A special feature of AYYA T1 is the impossibility of unauthorized data collection by cameras and microphone thanks to the option of their hardware shutdown
Read more
Israel hits back on Hamas targets in southern Gaza Strip
Approximately 10 projectiles were fired from the area adjacent to the Rafah Crossing toward the area of Kerem Shalom
Read more
Mexicans, Colombians recruited in US jails to be deployed in Ukraine — SVR
Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service said that in case the inmates agree to this "mission," "they are promised full amnesty, reckoning they would never come back"
Read more
Two Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers perform flight over Bering Sea near Alaska
The crews of Su-30SM aircraft of the Aerospace Forces provided fighter support
Read more
Fire gutting German plant of industrial group making IRIS-T air defense systems
The Diehl Group also makes ammunition and communications systems
Read more
Russia not initiating severing of relations with Baltic States — diplomat
"It is highly undesirable to come to this point," Maria Zakharova said, adding that Russia would continue to use diplomatic measures of influence
Read more
US creating NATO bases in Ukraine under guise of training centers — Belarusian president
"Unfortunately, the Ukrainian authorities don't care a bit about their own people and they don't hear our concerns," Alexander Lukashenko noted
Read more
Ukraine’s Zelensky warns troops about 'new round of war' coming
Previously, Russian Defense Minister Sergey announced, that, in 2024, the Ukrainian armed forces lost over 111,000 troops and 21,000 weapons and vehicles
Read more
US election results to not affect desire to inflict strategic defeat on Russia — Lavrov
No matter who wins the election, Russia is "by and large the enemy," the minister said
Read more
Israel not to accept Hamas reestablishing control over Gaza — Netanyahu
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed that his government is doing its best to see the release of the hostages held in the enclave, maintaining that it is Palestinian radicals who are blocking the talks by making unacceptable demands
Read more
French President Macron says dialogue with Russia must be continued
Emmanuel Macron also said that technical capabilities and the striking range of Russian ballistic missiles endangered European countries
Read more
West recognizes deteriorating situation in Ukraine — Lavrov
Western countries need to think how not to lose to Russia in the conflict, the minister said
Read more
Europe does not create preconditions for interest-based dialogue with Russia — Lavrov
"If they are ready to base their cooperation not on the balance of power, but on the balance of legitimate interests, then a promising conversation can take place," the minister said
Read more
President of Guinea-Bissau to attend Victory Day parade in Moscow - embassy
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said more than 9,000 people, aircraft and 75 units of military equipment will take part in the parade on Red Squar
Read more
Ukraine's intelligence recognizes impossibility of victory on battlefield
According to Vadim Skibitsky, "meaningful negotiations can begin only in the second half of 2025 at the earliest"
Read more
Russia holds final rehearsal of Victory Day Parade on Moscow’s Red Square
Participants in the special military operation in Ukraine will also march across Red Square
Read more
Russia says its forces destroyed two militant bases in Syria’s Homs province
In the area of al-Tanf, nine violations were registered over the past day, said Major General Yury Popov
Read more
Putin’s trip to China will rivet world’s attention, Kremlin spokesman predicts
The countries will jointly announce the time of this trip, Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Almost 34,600 Palestinians killed in Gaza since last October — Health Ministry
77,765 people have been injured
Read more
Talks on Gaza end in Cairo, Hamas delegation returning to Doha — TV
The movement’s delegation is returning to Doha, no further details were gven
Read more
Russian President Putin attends Easter service at Christ the Savior Cathedral
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin attended the service together with Putin
Read more
Russia engages TOS-2 flamethrowers in Ukraine
220mm TOS-2 is a successor to TOS-1A with improved characteristics
Read more
Retaking Chasov Yar is just a matter of time for Russia — Ukrainian intelligence
Vadim Skibitsky admitted that the Russian forces now operate as a "single body, with a clear plan, and under a single command"
Read more
Turkey does not intend to transfer S-400 to any country — defense minister
Britain and Spain are not against the sale of fighter jets to Ankara, while Germany, as a member of the consortium that produces the Eurofighter, has not yet approved the deal
Read more
Russian citizen Vinnik pleads guilty in US court in money-laundering case
His attorney said that his jail term should be less than 10 years
Read more