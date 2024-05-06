US concocting latest counter-offensive narrative to justify aid to Kiev — DPR head

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The United States has to make statements about a potential counteroffensive from the Ukrainian armed forces in 2025 to justify the allocation of military aid to Kiev, Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) head Denis Pushilin said on the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

The day before, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the new package of military aid to Kiev recently approved by the US Congress will not instantly change the situation on the battlefield. However, he believes that the assistance received will help Kiev hold the front and prepare the ground for retaliatory actions. According to him, Ukraine will not be able to launch a new counteroffensive before 2025.

"[The US] has to say something in view of the enormous funds that are being sent at the expense of American taxpayers to Ukraine. If they don't talk about some imaginary and mythical Ukrainian victories, it will be very difficult to explain why it is necessary for their country to part with the billions of dollars it is sending there. Why then continue to further unleash active military actions in Ukraine at all, if it will not have any potential success on the battlefield," Pushilin said.

He believes that such statements should be ignored. "Our servicemen are doing just that. They liberate the Russian land step by step, meter by meter," the DPR head added.

On April 24, US President Joe Biden signed a bill approved by Congress to resume arms deliveries to Ukraine for a total of $61 billion. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the provision of military aid to Kiev only complicates the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.